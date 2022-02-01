The collapse of the National Action Party in Sinaloa, generated by the way in which Roxana Rubio Valdez rose to the presidency of the CDE, is taking place at this time via what we can call “ant resignation.”

The massive departures of militants from political parties have already passed into history. The spectacular acts of this type that you see in campaign times are nothing more than fireworks for the sake of increasing the perception of victory among the electorate.

For a long time the militants who are disappointed in their party, leave without saying anything. Like the little ants, one by one, little by little, step by step, until one day, the leaders realize that they are left alone.

DRESSED AND DISRUPTED. On January 3rd, EL DEBATE published a statement that today the only Blue and White local deputy issued with great aplomb. The headline reads “Giovanna Morachis: ‘I am prepared to coordinate the PAN in the State Congress’.

Such arrogance did not last long. The resignation of Adolfo Beltrán left the PAN without a parliamentary group, then they tried to convince the PRI to give them a deputy, but they all replied “’Orita’ no, thank you, there for the other”.

Last Thursday, the first big failure of Roxana Rubio as a political operator materialized with the reading of the Jucopo agreement on the integration of the Permanent Deputation, which takes office tomorrow.

In compliance with the Organic Law, the representation of the PAN disappears at that table because it no longer has a bench. The Permanent is made up of five deputies from Morena, two from PAS, two from PRI and stop counting.

It was also approved that the deputy Giovanna Morachis be part of the Political Coordination Board, with the right to speak, but without vote.

Hopefully the PAN makes use of that voice, the only right it has left in the governing body of the Legislative Power, because at least yesterday, in the final session of the ordinary period, where the representatives of each party (with or without a parliamentary faction) ) go up to the grandstand to expose their position on successes and failures of the stage that culminates, Giovanna Morachis made the decision not to go up to the grandstand! He opted for silence and thus, to leave National Action without a voice in such a significant act.

Go representative of the PAN before the Legislative Power of Sinaloa, and the worst thing is that it is the only one left. If four months after occupying the seat she has already remained silent, after a while she will not even want to lift her finger.

What happened to Deputy Morachis? Did he chicken out? Did you prefer to stick to the saying that “no flies enter a closed mouth”? Didn’t have anything to say, outright? Or, as the plebs say, was she “agüitada”?

CUCURRUCUCU. They say that he did not sleep, he just cried…

“The solitary of the Palace” we usually call all that president who, in the twilight of his six-year term, sees the immense power he once had vanish, to transmute who will be his successor. The same goes for those who were effervescent allies. “Friends of power”, Juan S. Millán calls them. These are the rules of the game for every career politician who reaches, during his training, the mettle to understand what is, in essence, human nature. So no one should be surprised.

It is surprising, however, that a person who reaches the top of his plot of power, is left alone not at the end, but from the beginning of his administration.

In a certain building in Culiacán, located near Rubí Street and the Niños Héroes boardwalk, they say that a solitary figure wanders like a lost soul, already disoriented, now incredulous, now angry…

The old regulars at the mansion in question say that sometimes they feel a certain commiseration, but then it passes.