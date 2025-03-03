Europe is committed to defense. The London Summit of this weekend has meant a revulsive for investors that, from the first negotiation bars in the European stock markets on Monday, have firing again to the defense actions of the different markets of the old continent to new historical maximums in a clear support for the increase in military spending of Western nations during the coming years.

Rheinmetall, the great German company that prepares to capitalize on a futuristic peace process in Ukraine and the withdrawal of the defensive umbrella of the United States of Donald Trump on Europe in a setback of the joint defense agreement on which NATO is based and much of the transatlantic relations, has come to shoot in a few moments more than 18% approaching 1,200 euros per share and reaching historical maximums. It is one of the largest companies in Germany and the European Defense and Aerospace Industry.

But it is not the only proper name that uses war to win. Bae Systems, in London, is negotiated with increases above 14% and the Italian Leonardo Focus a Rally With 15% profits in Milan. Thales, negotiated in the French parquet, increases its capitalization in the environment of 16% and the Swedish Saab by just over 14%. For its part, the Spanish Indra exceeds 23 euros per title, in a new record that means quoting 6.2% above the historical maximums that, until now, maintained at 21.76 euros per share registered last June.

At the global level, the European Sector Index of Aerospace and Defense, the Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defense Stoxx is revalued just over 7%, on the way to reaching its Greater daily gain since November 2020, before the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

The European Peace Plan

This upward movement is the market response to the European leaders summit that took place this last Sunday in London and in which several political leaders of the old continent – with the United Kingdom and France at the head – agreed to launch a work team to light a New Pact “to end the war in Ukraine” and subsequently present it to the United States.

At the moment, European leaders say they are committed to increasing military spending. This was seen in his appearance after the summit the host of the appointment, the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, warning of the “need” to accelerate the investment in defense in a unique moment in a generation for security in Europe “.

And although the conversations about the Ukraine conflict are directed towards La Paz, Starmer distanced himself from his historic US ally by pointing out that it is still important to ensure that kyiv can continue fighting in front of Russia’s aggression. “Even while Russia talks about peace, it continues with its relentless aggression,” he added.

At the moment, the European Nations Program to help Ukraine contain the envy of Russian troops and, subsequently, reaching peace is based on four strategic pillars: the increase in defense facilities in Ukraine, reinforce the coalition of countries that support Zelensky’s government, maintain the flow of money and logistical support to kyiv and respect the sovereignty of the Soviet exnation.