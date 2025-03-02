The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, host of European leaders gathered this Sunday in London, has announced the formation of a coalition of countries willing to defend an agreement to end the war in Ukraine and to be guarantors of La Paz.

“We are going to develop a coalition of (countries) willing to defend an agreement to end the Ukraine War and to be guarantors of peace,” Starmer explained at a press conference after the meeting.

In addition, they have agreed to maintain military aid and increase economic pressure on Russia, as well as defend the need for Ukraine to be represented at any table in which peace is negotiated.

“Not all countries can contribute, but that does not mean that we are going to sit down,” Starmer has argued. On the contrary “those willing will intensify the planning immediately, with authentic urgency.” “The United Kingdom is willing to support it with military presence on the ground and airplanes, along with other media,” he explained.

Starmer has assured that there are “several countries” willing to participate in this initiative. “Several countries have indicated today that they want to be part of the plan we are preparing. I will let them be the ones who pronounce on how they want to contribute exactly,” he said.

Starmer has affirmed that the United Kingdom “will take a step forward and lead” this initiative. “We have done it throughout history as a nation and we have to do it again,” he argued.

A plan for Ukraine

The appointment has also served to design a plan to stop the fight in Ucrnaia and present it to the US president, Donald Trump, Starmer explained from the House of Lancaster, headquarters of the contacts in London.

The United Kingdom, France and other countries already work in a plan to end violence in Ukraine.

“The objective of today’s meeting was to unite European allies in this. Our initial position must be put to Ukraine in the strongest possible position,” he argued, because “any agreement must be backed by force.”