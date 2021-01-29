The war between Britain and AstraZeneca over vaccines against coronavirus it has been adopted by the British tabloids, with the same ultra-nationalist style as in the Falklands War and identical triumphalism. But with the tone of Brexit.

With more than 7 and a half million vaccinated in the kingdom, the EU threatens to establish an export authorization for vaccines produced in Europe affects the second inoculation in Great Britain, where the German Pfizer was initially being used, which also has production problems because it is expanding its capacity in Belgium.

The tone chosen for this health dispute in the middle of the Covid pandemic He is as warmongering as he is jingoist and protectionist on both sides. The problem is another: there is more demand than supply. Vaccines are scarce and European countries cancel their vaccination plans from February 2. A German newspaper called him “The perfect advertisement for Brexit”.

Just this Friday the European drug agency authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe for those over 18 years of age.

UE and AstraZeneca, a joint decision

The EU and AstraZeneca jointly agreed to have their disputed contract with the EU published. But Europe accepted that it be known as it was written and Astrazeneca demanded that its 41 pages were edited, with black stripes.

The UK said it could not publish details of its AstraZeneca Covid-19 supply contract because it would “jeopardize national security”.

The contract will be legally interpreted by the lawyers. But the case may come to legal action, despite Ireland’s efforts to prevent the situation from escalating.

The point of view

The main point is where you refer to “manufacturing sites”, which includes the EU and Great Britain. But it does not explain how those vaccines should be distributed within the EU. AstraZeneca insists that they are two different production lines in Britain and the EU and that shortages in one do not necessarily affect the other production line.

The head of the EU commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged AstraZeneca to fulfill its obligations and said it had paid the company in advance.

“There are binding orders and the contract is very clear,” he told Deutschlandfunk radio, adding that it contained the number of doses for December and the first three quarters of 2021.

The EU, whose member states lag far behind Israel, the UK and the US in vaccine deployment, is struggling to get supplies, just as the major western pharmaceutical companies delay deliveries to the block due to production problems.

The EU did not monitor production

But the problem with the EU is that it did not monitor AstraZeneca’s production or detect the problems that its subcontractors were having in Belgium until now, when they had purchased the vaccine stock for the 27 EU countries.

EU countries are as furious at Astrazeneca as they are at the ineffectiveness of the Brussels bureaucracy.

AstraZeneca said last week that it would cut first-quarter deliveries due to production problems at a Belgian factory. An EU official said that means the EU would receive 31 million doses in the period, or 60% less than initially agreed.

In an attempt to break the impasse, AstraZeneca offered 8 million more doses of its vaccine to the EU. But the bloc said it was a far cry from what was originally promised.

“Under a contract agreed in August, the company should have supplied at least 80 million doses to the EU in that period,” the European official said, and “possibly even 120 million depending on how the contract is read.”

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot argued earlier this week that the EU contract was based on a “best effort” clause and it did not commit the company to a specific timetable.

He has also said that the EU was late in closing a supply contract, so the company did not have enough time to fix production problems, at a partner-run vaccine factory in Belgium.

However, Von der Leyen said the “best effort” clause is only valid while it was unclear whether AstraZeneca could develop a vaccine. He also said that commitments to other buyers should not affect the order in which supplies are delivered.

Sturgeon will deliver the doses

Scotland, deeply pro european and in favor of independence, she became involved in sanitary vaudeville. Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Scotland on Thursday, on a visit, when the Scottish nation is completely on lockdown. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that he not travel. Now Boris accused her of wanting to publish “confidential data of the supplies of the vaccine in Great Britain that can damage the preparations and be in favor of the European Union”.

“She is an exhibitionist, who sucks Brussels socks,” suggested the Conservative deputies.

Boris maintains that this publication threatens British vaccine supplies. Sturgeon promised to reveal how many doses Scotland waited each week to defend itself against allegations that its vaccination was too slow.

Despite the accusations. Nicola Sturgeon, who has legislative elections in May and will call a referendum for Scottish independence, announced that she will publish the figures next week, “beyond what they say.” Only 462,000 people have received the first dose in Scotland This shows that vaccination is less dynamic in Scotland than in England.

Boris asked him to reconsider publishing Britain’s true supplies to avoid pressure on AstraZeneca to diversify UK doses to the EU. The purchase of vaccines is organized by the British government but its “delivery” to the four nations of the United Kingdom is a matter of the ministers in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The British tabloids claim that the European Commission did not sign a contract with the Novavax vaccines, that could supply their shortages now and would be ready by March, when they are effective for the British and South African variants. Great Britain signed a contract with Novavax in August last year.

