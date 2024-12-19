Perhaps all the awards for the best of the year, be they the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs or those awarded by the different film critics associations, be a mere appetizer of what the most well-known film awards, the Oscars, can bring us. But, although everything seems to begin and end with the famous Hollywood statuettes, We must not overlook the variety or coincidences of tastes and sensibilities when choosing the best of the year.

And a good example is the London Film Critics’ Circlewith 210 members, the largest and most reputable critics’ organization in the United Kingdom, and they have already released their nominations to what they consider to be the most outstanding of this 2024. Some lists in which we are practically with the titles that have been taken into account the most by other awards and criticism associations.

In them we will see that Anora of Sean BakerPalme d’Or in Cannes, and The Brutalist of Brady Corbet are the ones that have monopolized the most candidacies with a total of seven, followed by the Vatican intrigues of Conclave directed by Edward Berger and the bloody The substance of the french Coralie Fargeat. And unfortunately, The next room of Pedro Almodovar has not been considered in any.

The most nominated film at the Golden Globes could not be missing either, the trans narco-musical musical Emilia Perez from French Jacques Audiard and with a cast led by Madrid-born Karla Sofía Gascón, with five nominations.

Ralph Fiennes in ‘Conclave’ DeaPlaneta

Thus, among the ten nominees for best film are: Anora, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Kneecap, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, The light we imagine, The chimera, The substance and The Brutalist.

Best foreign language film: I’m still here, Emilia Pérez, Kneecap, The light we imagine and The chimera.

Best English or Irish Film: Bird, Conclave, Kneecap, My only family and blood on the lips.

Best address: Sean Baker by AnoraBrady Corbet by The BrutalistCoralie Fargeat by The substancea, RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys and Denis Villeneuve for Dune: Part Two.

Best actress: Nicole Kidman by baby girlMarianne Jean-Baptiste by my only familyMikey Madison by AnoraDemi Moore by The substance and Saoirse Ronan for The Outrun.

Best actor: Adrien Brody by The BrutalistTimothée Chalamet by A Complete UnknownDaniel Craig by queerEat Sunday for The Lives of Sing Sing and Ralph Fiennes for Conclave.

As soon as to the rest of the nominations can be consulted on the official website of the London Film Critics’ Circle.

The winners of this 45th edition of the awards will be announced at a ceremony that will take place February 2, 2025 at the May Fair Hotel in London. Meanwhile, we remember that the best film chosen last year was the terrible vision of the extermination carried out by the Nazis that it offered us The area of ​​interest of Jonathan Glazer.

