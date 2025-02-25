The Londinense that had Charles Dickens as a client and is run by a Hollywood actor

London is one of the European capitals that houses the most history in its streets, and that is why it is not surprising to find enclaves that are still standing today and on whose walls illustrious characters have gathered. One of those is The Grapes pub, in Limahouseeast of the city.

A pub that is not only relevant for having more than five centuries of history, but for the fact that he is run by a Hollywood actor such as Ian McKellen, twice nominated for the Oscar awards and known by papers such as Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.

The Grapes: The Historic Public London Dickens

The Grapes is Property of Ian McKellen since 2011but this is a pub with a lot He dedicated a few words in one of his novels.

Specifically, Charles Dickens mentioned to the graps pub on some lines In his novel Our common friendwhere he says: “A tavern of hydropic appearance that has long been deteriorating until it becomes a healthy health place. He had survived many more elegant taverns; In fact, the entire tavern was suspended on the water, but it seemed to have acquired the condition of a faint -hearted diver who has stopped so long on the edge of the water that he never wants to get into it. ”

An idyll between the writer and the pub owned by Ian McKellen who dates back to 1820, the first time Dickens visited his godfather in the area and that he met for more than four decades. This fact causes a complete collection of the author in a corner of the reading establishment, such as a small corner tribute to his most illustrious client.

But Charles Dickens was not the only one, but Other writers like Oscar Wilde, Arthur Conan Doyle or Peter Ackroyd They would have written references and part of their novels in The Grapes.

Ian McKellen is a regular customer of his own pub

The Pub The Grapes is a most interesting stop to do in London if you are looking for a place with history and quality, being considered one of the best valued among the 3,500 establishments found in the British capital.

A place in which Ian McKellen not only has the property, but sometimes it can even be seen in the establishment itself, several snapshots that have become curious with the actor who gave life to the life of the mythical Gandalf in the Lord of the Ringscharacter who is present with one of the canes he used to shoot the famous saga.

Its interior distils history, in fact, survived the Blitz bombings of World War II, as well as a taste for art with several painting details, and has A terrace overlooking tamésis itself, In full narrow street, specifically in number 76.