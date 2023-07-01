Protagonists wearing the blue shirt at the European Games: “The first time we played on the beach together with the Brazilians”

Today they will make their debut at the European Games. Tomorrow, who knows. The Olympics are a dream, maybe they will become a goal. One thing is certain: Johnny and Avoretto Lombardi don’t want to hurry. “We enjoy the ride. We started from scratch and we are sure that the satisfaction will be even greater”. The Lombardi brothers are like this: feet on the ground, head held high and a lot of dreams to come true. They are the Azzurri who, together with Mara D’Alessandro, will represent Italy of teqball in the third edition of the European Games.

Avoretto, how did your passion for this sport come about?

“In Barcelona, ​​in 2017. My brother and I saw a group of Brazilians playing on the beach and we were immediately intrigued. I remember that they had incredible control. We asked to try and we had a lot of fun.”

“Our father did the rest: together with a carpenter friend of his, he built the first table on which we trained. Then we played the first tournaments and took over the management of a gym in Castelvetere sul Calore (province of Avellino, ed.) where we train and teach teqball and soccer technique”.

And now you are at the European Games. An historic first for teqball.

"It's an incredible emotion. Seeing teqball in a competition like this fills us with pride. I hope that one day it will also be recognized at the Olympic level. For now, however, we are only thinking about doing well, hoping that other doors will open. And then, sharing this experience with my brother is even more beautiful."

By the way, do you ever fight in a match?

“Of course, as in all the best families. On the pitch we always try to help each other, but we have different characters. And we are different off the pitch too: think that I am a former footballer, while he is a musician, graduated from the conservatory”.

So, as a former footballer, is she stronger?

“(laughs, ed.) I have a good technical base, for this I also play singles. But he has taken important steps. We compensate for each other in various aspects, we are a balanced team:

I’m more technically ready, he’s more explosive.”

One of the testimonials of teqball is Ronaldinho. Have you met him?

“Yes, in Hungary during one of the four qualifying rounds at the European Games. It was a crazy emotion, also because he was my idol as a child. He amazed me with his humility. We dribbled together and in the end he also given advice.

"Two words: 'ousadia and joy'. Boldness on the pitch and joy in life, that's something I always remember before playing."

Other ex-footballers you played with?

“In Rome we challenged Aldair, Amantino Mancini and Max Tonetto several times”.

Who is the strongest of the three?

“Well, Aldair and Mancini have the Brazilian touch, but Tonetto isn’t bad either.”

From Mourinho to coach Mancini, there are many coaches who use teqball in training. Why?

“Because it improves the technical aspect. In teqball every control is important, there is an alternation of touches, it’s a complete workout”.