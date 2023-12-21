Milan – A solution has been found on the appointments of healthcare managers in Lombardy. The President of the Region, Attilio Fontana, appointed the new general directors in the last pre-Christmas meeting who, from January, will manage 32 hospitals and local health authorities as well as 5 Irccs and the Regional Emergency and Urgency Agency (Areu).

There are two names linked, in one way or another, to Liguria. Massimo Lombardoa Genoese who also worked for Galliera and who in recent years managed Spedali Civili di Brescia, will be the new general director of Areu, in place of Alberto Zoli who takes over the helm of the Niguarda hospital. The current director of ASL 1 of Imperia Luca Stucchi he leaves Liguria and takes the helm of the Como Local Health Authority: a surprise decision because for days he was very close to directing the Lecco Local Health Authority, a few kilometers from where he lives.

However, the current director of the City of Turin came close to making a highly prestigious appointment Giovanni La Valle: the Health Councilor Guido Bertolaso he wanted him to head the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo, but in the end, for political reasons, he was not nominated and Francesco Locati was chosen.

As regards the Milan Polyclinic, the appointed director is Matteo Stoccoarriving from the Asst Santi Paolo e Carlo (for which she was nominated Simona Giroldthe). «As we anticipated – declare the president Fontana and Bertolaso ​​- the appointments of the general directors were decided on the basis of skills. We highlight with satisfaction the increase in young people and women among the new appointees, who we are certain will be able to give new energy to the system”.