Parisians were shocked by the murder of a 12-year-old schoolgirl, whose body was found Friday in a box in the courtyard of her building.

The girl, named Lola, had spent the day at school, but her father raised the alarm when he discovered that she had not come home in the afternoon.

That same night, the arrival of a transparent plastic packaging box was reported at the foot of the building where they lived, a residential block in the 19th district where Lola’s father works as a janitor.

The body was crushed inside the box, hidden by a cloth cover. He had his hands and feet bound and was reported to have a cut on his neck, although an autopsy this weekend revealed that he had died of asphyxiation.

There were also two notes written on post-it papers on his feet: one said “0” and the other “1”.

Early Saturday, police arrested the main suspect in the murder, a 24-year-old woman born in Algeria, called Dahbia B. by the press.

The woman was identified on security video recorded at the building. In it she is seen entering the front door on Friday afternoon in the company of Lola.

She later leaves the building pushing a box, and is later recorded acting incoherently on the street. A witness said that she asked for help in exchange for money from an “organ trafficking matter”.

However, police said they did not believe it was a serious lead. His most plausible theory is that Dahbia B., who is homeless, is psychologically unstable.

Also in custody is a 43-year-old man who is believed to have transported Dahbia B. and the box in his car.

The police believe that after being driven through the Paris suburbs, Dahbia B. returned to the building, where her sister also resides.

There, the two sisters reportedly got into a noisy fight before Dahbia B. left again, this time without the box.

She spent the night in a flat in the suburb of Bois-Colombes, where she was picked up the next day.

“We can’t trust anyone”

The police have opened an investigation into the murder, aggravated by acts of torture. A judicial investigation against Dahbia B. is expected to be launched and he will remain in custody.

At school, Lola’s classmates and their parents were visibly distraught Monday morning.

The school was visited by the Minister of Education, Pap Ndiaye, and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and psychological support teams were sent to comfort the students.

“My daughter cried all weekend, she hasn’t slept a wink,” Gasmi, a father of two, told Le Parisien newspaper. “We can’t trust anyone now in our neighborhood. I’m so scared for my kids.”

The case “has turned me upside down,” a local woman told the newspaper. “This morning I followed my son on his way to school, just a few meters behind him. Just to be safe.

“I’ll take him to school from now on and pick him up too. If he finishes at 4:30, I’ll get off work at 4:00. It’s non-negotiable.”

Brigitte Macron, the president’s wife, called it an “absolutely abhorrent and intolerable tragedy.”

