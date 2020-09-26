The thing today is about feelings. “The pride” transmitted by Sergio Rodríguez, coach of Logroñés, for the return of professional football to La Rioja 20 years later. “The penalty” expressed by its captain, Iñaki Sáenz, since the fans, who were hooked again on their way to the elite, will not be able to witness the long-awaited debut at home in Segunda in Las Gaunas. “The joy” confessed by two rivals, Carles Salvador, an ex, and Adrián Lapeña, from Rioja. Also “the absence of revenge spirit” proclaimed by Óscar Cano, Castellón coach.

Sports Union Logroñés and Castellón were measured as group champions in the promotion phase. The blanquirrojos got a direct ticket in the penalty shootout, which led the La Plana club to a twisty route with two more stops: Peña Deportiva and Cornellà. This afternoon they meet again at LaLiga SmartBank (follow the game live on As.com). The locals lost to Sporting and have a postponed match against Girona. The visitors arrive after a defeat against Málaga and with three points from their victory on the first match, against Ponferradina. The sooner the sack is filled, the better. The goal of both is permanence, which is quite difficult to get out of Second B.

He box orellut needs to be adjusted a bit more. Cano slipped that there may be some changes in the eleven. Álvaro Campos is still injured and Gus Ledes can enter the center of the field to gain judgment and hierarchy.

The keys PRESSURE: the Logroñés must get rid of the debutante’s nerves and start competing face to face. In Gijón this fledgling was noticed. AIM: Castellón lacked success against Malaga. You can not forgive so much if you do not want to go through problems to continue in Second. ASES TO FOLLOW Leo Ruiz: the Colombian makes his debut at Logroñés. A good part of the offensive production will depend on him. Carles Salvador: He returns to what was his home. He is the anchor of Castellón and a fixture for Óscar Cano. UPS AND DOWNS In Logroñés, Ousama returns to a list after suspension and the last signing, Paulino de la Fuente, is not there. At Castellón, Álvaro Campos is still injured and Zlatanovic can make his debut with his new team.

He Logroñés project has started to idle. Sergio lined up ten players in El Molinón who went up in category and a single incorporation, Álex Pérez. There are still one or two transfers per line (except in goal), and they should offer a quality jump. In Gijón they hardly created chances and lacked a lot of punch. Colombian striker Leo Ruiz, on loan from Sporting de Portugal, will assume that responsibility. “The largest investment in the history of the entity”, in the words of the sports director, Carlos Lasheras. It will be up to him to train a competitive workforce before the market closes, on October 5. The adventure began in 2009 and the president, Félix Revuelta, wants it to culminate in Primera. Logroño missed football, and does not want an ephemeral passage through Second either. Feelings.