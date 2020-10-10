The Sports Union Logroñés begins to score the vertigo of professional football. He has a point of nine possible in his first adventure in Second, has a postponed game with Girona and the rush already appears in the speech of his coach, Sergio Rodríguez: “The team needs support, a push right now, we are newcomers and we have to take a job”. In their second home match in Las Gaunas, whose deficient grass will be renewed by Green Natur, the Riojan team needs to avoid defensive imbalances and create more danger (follow the game live on As.com).

Leo Ruiz, the Colombian striker on loan from Sporting Portugal, should be in charge of finishing off the chances. To generate them, Paulino de la Fuente, Andy or Siddiki. The midfield must take a step forward, applicable to the entire squad. Enrique Clemente, an international Under-21 on loan, from Zaragoza makes his debut in the squad. Logroñés closed the market window with the addition of Mateusz Bogusz, a 19-year-old Pole from Leeds, in whom many hopes have been placed (he is with the U21 of his country). Even so, The 25 professional cards were not completed and the arrival of several free footballers is being negotiated. The last to sound, the Salvadoran Óscar Cerén. “Whoever has come has wanted to come, and that is the important thing”, summarizes Sergio.

For his part, Almería visits Logroño for the second time in its history (25 years ago it lost against Club Deportivo Logroñés) with three important casualties due to the FIFA virus, case of the meta, Makaridze, and of his two titular centrals, Maras and Cuenca. Unlike the locals, the long and good wardrobe that José Gomes has causes that this does not suppose a ballast. The Portuguese coach expects a Logroñés who closes in behind, although he does not plan to change his game plan from the league start: to be the owner of possession, with a lot of touch and interior deployment with the second row, leaving the lanes for both sides.

The keys to the game Aces to follow: Leo Ruiz. The Colombian forward missed twice in the first minute of play against Las Palmas, which penalized Logroñés. You must sharpen your nose. Fernando. The captain returns to eleven thanks to the FIFA virus, with Marakidze with Georgia. The goal looks for a good performance to win the title. Ups and downs: Sergio Rodríguez has his entire squad available except Santamaría, who is out due to physical problems, and Bogusz, with Poland U21. Arnedo was left out of the call. In Almería, Makaridze, Maras and Cuenca are casualties, due to the FIFA virus, Appiah, due to injury, and Gutiérrez, due to technical decision. They are high Tarrés, Akieme, Ramazani and Sadiq. The details: Nervousness. Logroñés adds a point out of nine possible and has a postponed match against Girona, with problems for adaptation to the category to be full. Opportunities. Maras and Cuenca, the two starting centers, are with Serbia and the U-21. Chumi and Peybernes will have their turn and will start. The indálico box needs to generate more chances.

In addition to Fernando, Chumi and Peybernes, who will occupy the holes of the footballers who meet their national teams, lAnother novelty in the defense will be that of Akieme, who returns after serving a sanction, to the detriment of Centelles. Thus, the defensive zone will be practically different from last Sunday, when the rojiblancos crashed against Sporting. Hence, Gomes saves the option of dispensing with the midfielder and betting on another striker, either at the start or in the second half. What is non-negotiable for Almería is to go out and command from possession.