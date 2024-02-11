The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse for Mac and iPad. The reported discount to the recent lowest price is 35%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon is €79.90. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but you have to go back more than two years to find the historic low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Logitech MX Anywhere 3, the features
The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse It is compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac and iPad. Features silicone side grips for added comfort. The mouse sensor is 4,000 DPI.
The battery recharges with USB-C cable and one charge lasts 70 days. A single minute of charging gives you three hours of use. It has keys that can be customized via a dedicated program.
