The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED mouse. The reported discount of 57% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it’s €74.99. The current price isn’t the lowest ever for the product on the platform, but it’s the best it’s been in a couple of years or so. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED mouse has a 12K Hero sensor with 12,000 DPI. It has six programmable buttons and promises 250 hours of use on one AA battery (one battery included). It measures 11.66 x 6.22 x 3.82 cm and weighs 99 grams.