Today’s Amazon offers allow us to purchase the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 LIGHTSPEED mouse. The reported discount is €43.44 compared to the recommended price, or 24%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for the product it is €179. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 LIGHTSPEED mouse Features hybrid optical-mechanical keys for maximum precision and low-latency optical actuation. The HERO 2 offers 500+ IPS tracking, up to 32000 DPI and precise sensor calibration with zero smoothing, acceleration or filtering. The battery promises up to 95 hours of use, with USB-C charging and a weight of 60 grams.