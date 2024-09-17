The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Logitech G PRO X TKL LIGHTSPEED keyboardwhich is now on sale at -33% off the recommended price and -9% off the lowest recent price. The promotion is valid for the black version, but you can also find the white version, albeit at an extra ten euros. To not miss out on this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

The price is the lowest ever for both colors, the black version simply costs less. This is a limited time “Back to School Sale” promotion. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.