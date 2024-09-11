If you are looking for Logitech G PRO at a good price, you shouldn’t look any further because Amazon Italy has made a new offer available. The discount – compared to the recommended price – currently reported by the platform is 34%, or €61 less. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

The product is shipped from Amazonwhich also indicates that the recommended price is €179. This makes the current promotion the best ever on the platform.