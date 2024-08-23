The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Logitech G G502 wired gaming mouse. The discount reported is 37% off the recommended price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The recommended price is 94.99€. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Logitech Mouse Features
The Logitech G G502 wired gaming mouse features LIGHTFORCE switches with hybrid optical-mechanical technology, for speed and reliability. The sensor is a Gaming HERO 25Kof very high precision, with zero smoothing, filtering and acceleration.
There scroll wheel It is dual-mode: it allows for quick scrolling or a precise line-by-line mode; furthermore, by tilting it left and right you get two extra customizable controls. In total there are 13 programmable buttons. With over 415 votes, the Logitech G G502 mouse has an average of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, demonstrating that the product has been appreciated by buyers on the platform.
