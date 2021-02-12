This is almost classic in the Corona crisis, this confusion of information. And therefore problematic. Chancellor Angela Merkel was asked at the press conference on Wednesday after the most recent consultations with the Prime Minister what exactly this “stable at an incidence of 35” now means for any opening steps. Answer by Merkel: “We have sometimes defined the stable seven-day incidence differently. At least three days, let me say, it should be anything between three and five days. You can assume: at least three days. “

Wasn’t that easy to understand, but the inclined audience thought: Three days under 35, and there will be some relaxation. Good. But wait – the rulers don’t make it that easy for the ruled. On this Friday, the Chancellor said on ZDF: “If we have made the opening step with the stores, and we have (…) stable below 35 for two weeks, then we can consider the next step.”

Two weeks? And: keep an eye on? How that sounds … Like the subsequent expansion of the resolution in the Merkelian sense. So: below the incidence of 35, if it has lasted for three days, the incidence must remain below 35 for an additional two weeks before it can be relaxed a bit.

All right? Three days plus two weeks, counting from March 7th, as long as the lockdown lasts in any case – the Chancellor and her colleagues, heads of government, will make it until the Easter break.

However, there are now lawyers who say that the 35 instead of the 50 incidence represents a breach of the law. Just like Wolfgang Kubicki, Vice President of the Bundestag and criminal defense lawyer by profession. He has just been asked by his colleagues in the FDP parliamentary group to please explain how he came to this judgment. In the following, Kubicki’s short lecture in full.

“The higher the incidence, the more intense interference may be made with fundamental rights, the lower the incidence, the less interference may be made with fundamental rights. The Administrative Court in Mannheim expressly referred to this in its decision to lift the exit restriction in Baden-Württemberg. To put it more vividly: Measures that would be permissible with an incidence of over 200 would be absolutely illegal with an incidence of ten.

Confidence in politics is falling

For this reason alone, it is logically ruled out to leave measures in force that would have to be lifted at an incidence of 50 up to an incidence of 35. Below an incidence of 35, which exists over a longer period of time, all measures restricting fundamental rights under the Infection Protection Act would have to be repealed. We legally have two escalation levels, 35 and 50. This means that you cannot wait until 35, but must proceed gradually. That’s why the step-by-step plan. “

Okay, that’s what Kubicki says. He’s an opposition politician. But in the past the executive branch was repeatedly shown the limits by the judiciary. Happened often enough that it doesn’t make the best impression. Don’t they have any lawyers who can give them better advice for their actions? Add to that the confusion of information – and the whole thing can become problematic again in public. Where the confidence in the politicians that they know what they are doing in the Corona crisis is already falling anyway.