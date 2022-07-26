This is a love story that sees Chiara and Attila, her Dachshund, united in illness and then in healing.

Chiara (not her real name) is twenty years old, she is beautiful as the sun but she doesn’t know it, she studies law, which perhaps she did not choose but she inherited, and is heartbroken by a boyfriend who seduced, loved and abandoned her passing from stalking andorbiting.

Chiara has been a patient of mine for two years, she suffers from a terrible disease called bulimia nervosa: a disease of the soul, of the heart, of the bowels.

It is a hunger for love that moves the strings of compulsive, destructive, daily, unstoppable and uncontrollable behaviors, above all.

Attila, the Dachshund, has been her faithful four-legged friend since she was little more than a child. Chiara has always wanted to have a dog and she has always loved dachshunds. Her grandparents had two and she grew up with their funny and festive tail wagging, with their unstoppable pranks and with the love of her grandparents for animals and for her.

Attila, the son of her grandparents’ dogs, was given to her when she turned ten and was finally able to take care of it on her own. Her terms were clear: she was supposed to take him out on schedule, brush him, take care of him, and take care of him. It would have been her dog. And so it was.

The Dachshund was called Attila for his innate tendency to destructiveness. He has a very shiny coat, a reddish blond color that recalls the mane of a lion, from which he seems to have inherited the courage, the innate inclination for challenges and stage presence. The gaze, on the other hand, is languid and recalls the sweetness of an abandoned fawn, which he has learned to use with dexterity when he steals slippers, destroys a sofa, tears apart a pillow, tears socks to shreds, nibbles the feet of the antique table in the living room. not to be alone in the house.

When he is in company he turns into a harmless and meek lamb.

Chiara and Attila grew up together. They spent the afternoons of their lives on books, on the sofa watching television, in the park, at their grandmother’s, at the restaurant with their parents on Sundays, at the seaside during the month of August.

When Chiara fell ill, first of anorexia and then of bulimia, Attila became even more symbiotic and did not stop watching her for a moment. He followed her everywhere, even in the bathroom, he had become her shadow.

The night, for Chiara, had turned into a real nightmare: the most dramatic moment of her day. Her worm visited her in the middle of the night and forced her to lose control. She woke up around three o’clock – and also woke Attila who was sleeping with her -, prey to hunger, emptiness and its internal monsters, in an altered state of consciousness, went straight to the kitchen, opened the refrigerator and started eating all that. he found: soft, hard, sweet, salty, frozen, even moldy foods. She swallowed anything until she was sick, until the walls of her abdomen were so dilated that she could no longer breathe. The important thing for her was to fill up.

Only on a full stomach, did he have the feeling of having properly silenced his emptiness, and only in this way could he go back to sleep always in the company of his unprocessed monsters and Attila, faithful companion of dramatically sleepless and hungry nights.

Unfortunately Attila had become his nightly feasting companion.

He had always been a dog with a good appetite, a little spoiled and tremendously pampered, he always preferred the family’s food to his crunchy, so every Orthodox meal he added a few pennetta to the sauce left over from lunch, a piece of chicken or parmesan to make sure he ate his food too.

The nocturnal rituals of Chiara and Attila had become the place of loss of control, unfortunately for both.

A bite for her, a bite for him. A piece of cheese for her, a piece of cheese for him. Bread for her, bread for him. Ice cream for her, ice cream for him. Chiara was in a trance and did not realize how much it could harm the health of her four-legged friend sharing all food with her, including her sweets. These destructive but equally indispensable rituals continued for many nights, many months, for almost two years.

Chiara’s mother, a woman lawyer very attentive to Chiara’s psyche and heart, had decided against her daughter’s will to have her followed by an endocrinologist, a dietician and me, and Attila by a veterinarian expert in nutrition and dogs. elderly, because he was now clearly overweight and decidedly elderly.

During Attila’s last visit, the vet looked Chiara in the eye and in a deliberately threatening tone said to her: “if you continue to eat your dog so much, you will deliver him to certain death. He is elderly, obese, has joint problems and a bad heart that can no longer bear any fatigue. You choose when to make him die “.

His beloved Attila had grown as wide as he was long, his little paws struggling to support him. He had begun to manifest heart problems, arthrosis, a perennial breathlessness and was having difficulty moving.

Chiara was so disturbed by the lapidarity of the vet’s words that she asked her mother to buy a padlock to put in the refrigerator at night.

The night, for her and consequently for Attila, was the darkest and most dramatic moment. Her monsters and her emptiness returned to keep her company and prevented her from being present to herself, which she was learning to do during the daylight hours thanks to the treatment.

That symbolic lock and the immense love for his four-legged dog were the beginning of his recovery.

For about two months Chiara and Attila have started their diet. They alternate medical examinations with walks and rest. During the night they can sleep without feeling the need to empty the refrigerator. Attila’s old heart benefited from the new diet and her new physical form; he now he remembers again a Dachshund, still a little soft but definitely in better shape.

Chiara is happy with her newfound well-being. She changed her faculty and found a new boyfriend who loves dogs, walks, healthy living and of course Attila.

* Valeria Randone is a psychologist, specialist in clinical sexology, in Catania and Milan (www.valeriarandone.it) and author of the book “The heart fixer – The words that mend”. Her great passion for dogs led her to write for LaZampa

