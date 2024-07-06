Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 13:37

The land where it was located this Friday (5) the packaging of part of the radioactive material stolen in São Paulo was not contaminated. The site, an abandoned car dismantling yard, is located in Cidade Tiradentes, a neighborhood in the east of the capital of São Paulo.

As it does not pose a risk to the population, the area has already been released by the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), which examined the site on Friday and Saturday morning (6). The Fire Department, which assisted in examining the site, even used special protective clothing (Tyvek).

Only the open bucket and lid were found on the ground. The contents, the shielding of an exhausted 99Mo/99mTc (molybdenum/technetium) generator, were not located. Three other buckets with shielding from exhausted 99Mo/99mTc generators are still missing, as well as a fifth bucket containing an active 68Ge/68Ga (germanium/gallium) generator. The bucket and lid found were taken to the Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen).

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), investigations remain at the 49th DP, which is carrying out investigations aimed at identifying the perpetrator of the theft and fully recovering the cargo.

The radioactive material was in a Volkswagen Saveiro pickup truck stolen in the early hours of June 30.

“According to the Code of Conduct on the Safety of Radioactive Sources of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the source [os geradores]due to its low activity, falls into category 4, representing a very low radiological risk for the population and the environment”, explained the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN) in a note.

According to the commission, despite the low activity of the source, improper and constant handling can cause damage to the health of the person handling the objects.

According to CNEN, the stolen vehicle was being used by the transport company Medical Ald, which has a Radiological Protection Plan for Transport approved by the Commission. The transport company was working for R2pharma Radiofarmácia Centralizada Ltda.

“According to reports, the vehicle was transporting the radiopharmaceutical generating source to the cities of Curitiba and Blumenau (SC) for medical use. The Germanium/Gallium (68Ge/68Ga) source was manufactured by the company Eckert & Ziegler,” said CNEN.

“It is said that, due to the driver’s carelessness, who decided to take the car to a location other than the secure yard where the vehicle was supposed to be sheltered overnight, the vehicle was stolen,” the commission added.

At the time they were stolen, the vehicle and the radioactive material were marked with the international symbol for ionizing radiation.

“We warn the population that if they find radioactive material, they should keep a safe distance and immediately contact CNEN on (21) 98368-0734 or (21) 98368-0763 and also the police,” informs CNEN.