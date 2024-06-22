Rogov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are hitting Energodar from the cities of Nikopol and Marganets

The head of the Zaporizhzhya public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov revealed the location of the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) who struck Energodar. In conversation with RIA News he indicated that the Ukrainian military was attacking the city from the right bank of the Dnieper.

“The artillery is firing from Nikopol, Marganets, the villages of Maryevka, Ilyinka, and also Good Nadezhda,” he clarified.