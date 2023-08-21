The popular singer Alsou revealed her whereabouts in her personal Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). The artist posted several photos from London.

The singer flew to England a few days ago. She attended a concert by musician The Weeknd and the world famous private club Annabel’s.

Subscribers noted that the 40-year-old star is in great shape. “Very beautiful and very young”, “Beloved Alsou, you look great”, “You are younger than your daughters,” commentators wrote.

Earlier, Alsu’s concert director denied rumors about her divorce from her husband. The singer has been married to businessman Yan Abramov since 2006.