After it was confirmed, as expected, that there will be a new Call of Duty game, it seems that we already know the location of the new Call of Duty that will be released in 2021. So far there has been a lot of speculation regarding Call of Duty 2021, and a recent leak of the location of the new Call of Duty is quite interesting. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War surprised fans with its initial reveal and quickly dominated sales worldwide.
So far, the only data that seems to be more certain is that Sledgehammer Games is the one that would be taking care of developing the new Call of Duty. This development team is best known for their work on Call of Duty: WW2 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. With its drastically different styles present, anything could be on the horizon for the popular shooter franchise.
Call of Duty sales lift Activision Blizzard shares to all-time high
The location of the new Call of Duty that will be released in 2021 would have been leaked
According to the alleged leak, the location of the new Call of Duty would be the Korean War It took place during the 1950s. For now it is a leak that does not inspire much confidence, although it has a lot of support from the community of players who are dedicated to speculating about the game. ModernWarzone, the popular Call of Duty leaker, hasn’t said anything about it. If true, it would be the first time Call of Duty has come close to the Korean War.
Call of Duty 2021 has reportedly avoided the Korean War as the conflict ended in a stalemate. Without a clear victor, players would face the battlefields without a result. Previous Call of Duty titles have focused on multiplayer action, and each battle could easily sway in any direction. Call of Duty is dealing with a bunch of unknown variables, and that the location of the new Call of Duty was the Korean War would be an interesting gamble.
Doom Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 2 Could Come Soon
