Location of the “medieval castle” in the capital defined in the Telegram channel “Unknown Moscow”. We are talking about the mansion of the wife of the architect Lev Kekushev Anna Kekusheva. An outstanding example of Moscow Art Nouveau is located on Ostozhenka, 21, 1. The creation of the Kekushev mansion was inspired by classical European castles.

According to the channel administrators, according to the description of the dwelling of the main character of the novel “The Master and Margarita” by the writer Mikhail Bulgakov, it can be assumed that this particular mansion, reminiscent of a medieval castle with an asymmetric composition and a high “knight’s” tower, could be her home.

Today, the building, independently designed by Kekushev more than a century ago, houses residential and commercial premises.

Previously, the address of the “house with animals” in Moscow was named. It is located on Chistoprudny Boulevard.