In Spain, cities that have more than 50,000 inhabitants must have a low -broadcast area that restricts Access to more polluting cars. The municipalities usually position these ZBE in central areas with the objective of also humanizing these urban centers.

This is the case of Oviedo, where the Consistory seeks with the installation of the ZBE to carry out an improvement in the road safety of pedestrians, therefore, also, also intends to increase the number of radars In this central environment during this 2025.

Where are these radars to position themselves?

According to the newspaper New Spainthe new control devices have been awarded by the Consistory Ovetense To the company EYSA for 4.8 million euros.

The radars will be located on Galicia Avenue, the C/ of General Elorza, the C/ Tenderina, the South Round, where one will be installed in an increasingly and another in the opposite direction, Austria Av., C/ Martínez Marina and C/ Azcárraga. In short, These fixed cinemometers will be found in the downtown streets of Oviedowhere the limits are 30 and 50 km/h respectively.

What speed does a 30 km/h radar jump?

Speed ​​limitation file at 30 kilometers per hour Juanramon.mikel

The margin of error of a cinemometer depends on both the time it has been installed and its type, since it varies if it is a fixed, mobile or aerial radar. To know these values, it is necessary to consult tables 1 and 2 of Annex XII of the Order ICT/155/2020, which regulates the metrological control of certain measuring instruments.

In these tables the maximum allowed margin allowed is specified. For example, in the case of fixed or stretch cinemometers With less than a year of installation, the margin is ± 3 km/hwhich means that in a route with a limit of 30 km/h, the radar will detect as an infraction from 33 km/h. However, if the fixed radar has been running for more than a year, the error margin increases to ± 5 km/h.





What happens if you catch more than 90 km/h in a 30 section?

In this case, in addition to the sanction and detraction of six points of the driving license A crime against road safety typified in article 379 of the Spanish Criminal Code is incurred for driving “an motor vehicle or a cyclomotor at higher speed in sixty kilometers per hour in urban routes”.

The same article specifies that the driver “It will be punished with the prison sentence of three to six months or with the fine of six to twelve months or with the work for the benefit of the community of thirty -one to ninety days, and, in any case, with the deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and cyclomotor for a time greater than one and up to four years.”