The expert said that the oil intended for pumping to the Czech Republic is in Belarus

Oil intended for pumping to the Czech Republic through the Druzhba pipeline is located on the territory of Belarus. Its location was disclosed by the former CEO of Mero (owner and operator of the Czech section of the pipeline) Stanislav Bruna, reports Mlada Fronta DNES.

There is a transshipment point, he explained. “The authorized worker in Belarus was not instructed that the Ukrainian side was ready to accept oil for the Czech Republic and did not “turn the tap” so that the oil from the reservoir was pumped to us,” the expert said.

Payment for the transit of oil through Ukraine arrived at the account of the recipient bank, it became known on August 12. “We are waiting for confirmation of the passage of funds from Ukrtransnafta so that we can open pumping to the Czech Republic,” said Igor Demin, adviser to the president of Transneft.

On August 4, the Ukrainian state company Ukrtransnafta stopped the pumping of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which raw materials are delivered to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Later, the Hungarian MOL and the Slovak Slovnaft paid for the transit themselves. On August 11, Ukrtransnafta resumed the transportation of Russian oil through the Druzhba in the direction of Slovakia and Hungary.