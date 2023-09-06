Researcher Sheldon established the location of General Surovikin from the image

Researcher Michael Sheldon identified the location of General of the Army Sergei Surovikin from a photograph of him and his wife. He wrote about this in his Twitter-account.

Sheldon suggested that, judging by the surroundings – the wall of the country house and the pine trees in the background – Surovikin could have been photographed in the parking lot of the Podmoskovnye Vechera restaurant in the village of Zhukovka, Moscow Region. “You can even see the same tree in the background,” Sheldon wrote, comparing Surovikin’s shot with footage from Google Maps. He also saw part of the Terazza restaurant opposite in the photo.

A picture of Surovikin with his wife on Monday, September 4, was published by the Bloody Lady Telegram channel. “General Sergei Surovikin left. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Today’s photo,” the caption to the photo, which appeared after rumors about the general’s detention, said.

Retired Colonel-General Viktor Zavarzin on Wednesday, September 6, said that Surovikin, whose name had disappeared from the list of commanders-in-chief of the Armed Forces on the website of the Ministry of Defense, had found a “good” position “in the CIS.” According to the deputy, instead of Surovikin, the Chief of Staff is now in charge of the Military Space Forces.