Among the many things that have been said about the upcoming Dice game, it seems that the location of Battlefield 6 would have been revealed by hidden GPS coordinates. In addition to this, there are rumors that a Battlefield 6 reveal will take place sometime this month, although EA or DICE have not confirmed anything official. But it would make sense, along with the ton of leaks and rumors that have been going on about the game, although a former Dice has already said we shouldn’t pay too much attention to this.
But apparently two hidden messages have been found that could point to the location of Battlefield 6. A Battlefield video taught by EA in 2020 contains numbers that reportedly point to Kazakhstan when translated into coordinates. The other find was made in the Battlefield 5 Eidolon presentation. If players look closely at the medallion on the Eidolon skin, they will find Roman numerals that also translate to Kazakhstan GPS coordinates.
EA talks about the new Battlefield
The location of Battlefield 6 would have been revealed by hidden GPS coordinates
These findings that would confirm that the location of Battlefield 6 would have been revealed could be, after all, a mere coincidence. All in all, it seems to be a good clue that Battlefield 6 could take place in Kazakhstan. Other details about the game remain completely unknown, although there are rumors that the game could integrate total destruction of cities. By now we know for sure that Criterion Games is supporting the development.
New Battlefield 6 Details Leaked
Other rumors suggest that Battlefield 6 is taking inspiration from Battlefield 3 and it will have a modern setting. Assuming the fan theory about these GPS coordinates is correct, it appears that Battlefield 6 will be a current game set in Kazakhstan. If reports of a Battlefield 6 reveal coming up in March turn out to be accurate, the speculation may soon be put to rest.
