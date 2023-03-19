This Monday the new proximity rail service between Cartagena and Murcia will be put into operation, with a dozen daily trains in each direction, expanding the current frequencies, as announced this Saturday by the Government delegate and PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community Jose Velez. He pointed out that this service of the Renfe company between the two cities, whose operation was scheduled for these dates, “is great news.” He indicated that users will be able to benefit from the system of free subscriptions and reduced rates.

The Government of the nation and Renfe, however, have not yet ruled on the social demand for there to be at least one direct AVE with Madrid, and to improve the schedules and frequencies of high speed.

In relation to the new local service, José Vélez indicated that there will be 124 weekly circulations: ten daily in each direction on business days, and twelve on Saturdays and Sundays. According to the Government, there will be three more frequencies than those that exist now, although this does not imply that there will be more trains, but that the synergies of other services that are already provided will be used, and the offer will be reordered.

«With this step we give an alternative to the citizens of the Region who have to travel between both cities. It means help for workers and families who are currently going through difficult situations due to the price of fuel, “he pointed out. Vélez pointed out that, once again, “the Government of Spain keeps its word and its commitments. As a Public Service Obligation (OSP), the free conditions will be applied », he stressed.

The Delegation reported that the trips will be free for regular users, since the same conditions will apply as for Media Distancia services that are already subsidized: free season tickets valid for four months, a deposit of 20 euros per ticket and a minimum use of 16 journeys in the subsidized period according to various modalities of vouchers and season tickets.

improve mobility



The Government of the nation announced a month ago that Cartagena and Murcia would see the offer of trains expanded with cheaper rates, covered by the Public Service Obligation. The new local service will be applied to five railway sections in Spain, including Cartagena and Murcia, due to passenger demand and in order to improve mobility between the two cities. This new service will be valid for three years, extendable by agreement of the Council of Ministers.

Proximity services are an intermediate offer between the Cercanías services and the Conventional Medium Distance services, whose purpose is to respond to the needs of daily mobility, in areas where there is such a demand, indicated the ministerial resolution that was published last month in the BOE.

Between Cartagena and Murcia there are now nine daily travel options by train, which are classified as regional, Media Distancia and Intercity services. Five regional trains circulate, to which are added the Intercity, which are actually the shuttles used to take the AVE in Murcia. Likewise, Renfe offers two other daily Media Distancia services that make the journey between Cartagena, Teruel and Valencia, stopping in Murcia (and at multiple intermediate stations). To these is added an Intercity with Barcelona.