The Cartagena City Council will carry out intermittent diversions of traffic from the La Algameca highway, starting today Monday, and outside rush hours, to guarantee the safety of traffic in the central phase of the works of ‘Espacio Algameca’. These are works that include the construction of a pedestrian path and another cycle path in the direction of the Navantia access.

The decision was adopted last Saturday, after the meeting held between the Councilor for the Sustainable City of the Cartagena City Council, Cristina Mora, the construction company, Navantia, the Navy, the neighborhood association of the Barrio de la Concepción, and merchants and hoteliers from the around.

The detours, which will be signposted, will be after the entry and exit hours of Navantia and Arsenal workers and never before 8 a.m. or after 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays it will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to municipal sources.

machinery movement



The agreement reached between all parties provides that traffic will be restored between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. After that, deviate again for 2 hours, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday. This formula will allow the movement of heavy machinery and the collection of materials in the work area, to speed up the work without interfering with the fluidity of the accesses to the Arsenal and Navantia. Currently, vehicles enter the Algameca highway via Juana Jugán street and exit via the Algameca highway.