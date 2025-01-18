The Local Police of Valencia arrest a man for attacking his wife and daughters and keeping them locked up for 20 days

On Friday, January 17, agents from the GAMA group of the Valencia Local Police specialized in cases of gender violence learned that a woman had been held in her home for 20 days against her will, along with her two minor daughters.

Municipal sources have reported that, according to a witness who collaborates with a social aid association, in addition to not being able to leave the house, both she and the minors were suffering physical attacks continuously for several months. Apparently the victim had called an association asking for help.

A GAMA patrol, along with another support patrol, appeared at the victim’s home. The same sources have reported that the husband opened the door for them and the victim, from the back of the dining room, made gestures to them requesting help and inviting them to enter the house to help her.

The police entered, and after taking the alleged aggressor to one of the rooms, they interviewed the victim, who was with two little girls. Once they were alone with her, she confirmed to the agent and her GAMA colleague the version offered by the claimant. Due to these events, the 38-year-old man was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority.

Once they were alone with the woman, she told them a little of the story of her life, full of physical and sexual assaults, abuse and kidnapping throughout the entire time they have been in a relationship.

When the GAMA patrol verified that it was not safe for the woman and girls to stay in the apartment, they activated the 24-hour Women’s Center resource. Thanks to this police action, the woman and her daughters will sleep peacefully, municipal sources say.