Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:52



The Local Police of San Pedro del Pinatar has put into operation a drone to intensify control and ensure compliance with the municipal beach ordinance, as well as basic citizen safety standards in this space.

Thus, this resource carries out support flights to reinforce police work on the beaches of San Pedro del Pinatar, mainly those on the Mediterranean, which are larger, thus allowing a complete vision of them and locating people and bathers who do not comply with the municipal ordinance on beaches, such as accessing them with animals or fishing in unauthorized areas.

This aerial surveillance vehicle was acquired by the Local Police at the beginning of the year and, after the adequate training of agents for its use, it is intended to reinforce security devices such as those carried out on beaches, traffic control or surveillance in events involving a large concentration of people.