Saturday, October 7, 2023, 00:25



| Updated 00:37h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The risk of collapse in Rubalcava is very real, but this Friday it has become especially palpable and, above all, visible. With the structure practically in the air, resting on an unstable ground and with the workers away from the palace since the end of July, the City Council does not want any misfortune to happen. For this reason and as a preventive measure, the government team has ordered the Local Police to cordon off the surrounding area and close Francisco Díe and Hospital streets until further notice. The signs posted, furthermore, leave no room for doubt: «Danger! Risk due to falling debris.

The once stately house of the Roca de Togores is languishing more than ever and the oblivion of so many years has already put it between a rock and a hard place, at the key moment in which the neo-baroque mansion is risking nothing less than its survival. The City Council, even so, asks the neighbors for calm and clarifies. «It is reported that this decision has been taken to guarantee the safety of citizens. The aforementioned property has not suffered any landslide or collapse,” they stated in a brief statement posted on social networks.

Although that won’t happen for much longer if the workers don’t return soon. The City Council, as this newspaper reported, hopes that this will happen next week. Without going any further, this same day and after the Plenary Session refinanced the work with 3.3 million euros of remainders, it was expected that the technicians would lift the suspension of the rehabilitation works.

Related news



Already at the beginning of the work, things were not getting off to a good start. Unforeseen events were expected, as with any historic building, but upon the arrival of the new PP-Vox government team in June, the construction company was already issuing the first warning about settlements on the land. First, came the slowdown in work; then total paralysis. And if that were not enough, the central government warned, “if the European Edusi funds (with which it is intended to finance at least 50% of the works) are not justified before next year, the aid will be lost.” Another tip to a story that goes back a long time.

Work on the Rubalcava Palace began last March with the clearing of the gardens. The objective of the work is very clear: to remove the Palace from the well of the Red List of Heritage, which it entered in 2016, and return the mansion to its former splendor. Actúa has one year and two months to undertake the work valued at 3.8 million, but whose bill, with unforeseen events, already comfortably exceeds four.

Controversial intervention



Since Rubalcava was postponed to absolute oblivion, the only intervention it has had was that of its dome and roof in 2009. The current project, on the other hand, aims to be comprehensive. The objective is to reinforce the foundation and the stairs to remove it from its current situation of instability. It is also planned to replace wrought iron and restore ornamental elements such as the plasterwork and moldings of its noble rooms, practically destroyed in the 2009 intervention. According to the project, the sum of these spaces will allow it to accommodate a maximum capacity of 486 people.

In 2021, it was the votes of the PSOE that unblocked the project to the government of Emilio Bascuñana (PP) after Ciudadanos, then a government partner of the Popular Party, took a position against it. After the motion of censure in April 2022, the leader of the oranges, José Aix, already in government with the PSOE, took over the Heritage area and scored the goal of having started the works.

Related news



The Rubalcava Palace was built between the 20s and 30s of the 20th century on the site on which the abbey house of the church of Santiago was located. In 1981, it was acquired by the Orihuela City Council and, since then, the building has been used to celebrate civil weddings, as a Tourism office and even as the headquarters of the Association of Moors and Christians.

Hospitality use



In that sense, it is still unknown what its final usefulness will be after rehabilitation. The previous executive refused to give it a last name when the construction management was awarded, although, during the mandate of Emilio Bascuñana, there was talk of it being used to house a hospitality school, a cafeteria, library and multipurpose rooms.

The project has been vigorously demanded, especially by cultural associations, fearful that Orihuela would see another of the most notable pillars of its rich heritage fall. For now, a group of citizens has already mobilized to demand that the Palace house a City Museum.