Two agents from the Local Police of Murcia, together with an Urban Planning inspector from the City Council, went this Thursday to communicate the cessation of activity to three venues in the city: the Koala and Golden nightclubs, in Atalayas, and the Spectrum concert hall, in Mariano Rojas. The latter was sealed for lacking a license.

The inspections took place this Thursday night after the City Council announced in the morning that Teatre and Fonda Milagros are not the only establishments that were operating without valid permits and that they had detected more irregularities so they planned to carry out a raid to report the closures.

The first of the premises that the municipal authorities and the Urban Planning inspector visited was the Koala nightclub, and there they verified that it is closed and has no activity. Then they went to Mariano Rojas and sealed off the Spectrum concert hall, where last weekend there was a rock and roll show by the Cartagena band Sin tregua. Finally, they called the owner of the Golden nightclub by phone to come to the premises, affected by the fire on Sunday, to inform him of the cessation of activity and also proceed to seal the nightclub.

Sources from the Spectrum room explained to LA VERDAD that they have been open for three years at Mariano Rojas 16 (before the pandemic it was at number 12 on the same street) and since then they have been processing the opening license. Since Urban Planning has not resolved their file in all this time, they made a “legalization of activity” to be able to open since they are a cultural association that organizes concerts.

«Two days ago we were in Urban Planning and they told us that everything was fine. Now they seal the premises. Either they have changed their mind or this is a political movement,” they explained to this newspaper. In addition, they added that this Friday they will go to Urban Planning to request that they lift the seal because the cessation of activity on the association has not been decreed, although they will maintain it on the concert hall, since the Mariano de Rojas location also functions as an office and provides I employ two workers, who if things are not resolved soon, will go on unemployment.

«We have been requesting legalization of activity for two years. They told us that while the process was finished we could open until the conclusion was reached. If it was positive, they said we could continue. And if it was negative, it means that they denied us the activity.

For their part, municipal sources explained that Spectrum has been sealed because “it does not meet the conditions to give concerts”, something that they deny from the room, which complains about the slowness of the procedures. The representative of the HMC cultural association will now have to go to Urban Planning to request that the seal be lifted and allowed to continue with the activity as an association, not as a concert hall.

Since the police seal cannot be broken to access the interior of the room, the representative of the association yesterday asked the Police for time to enter and look for the papers he needs to start the Urban Planning procedures.

Throughout the afternoon of this Thursday there has been movement in the concert halls and nightclubs of Mariano Rojas. Anticipating the barrage of inspections on the way, homeowners have been checking fire extinguishers and signage to pass inspections. Businessmen in the area explained to LA VERDAD that they have received calls from the Local Police, who have given them time to be at their premises and pass the corresponding inspection this Friday.