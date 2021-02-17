A total of 33 individuals violated mobility restrictions between municipalities An agent of the Murcia Local Police during a control in Murcia, in a file image. / Martínez Bueso / AGM EP Wednesday 17 February 2021, 2:34 PM



The Murcia Local Police sanctioned 252 people on Tuesday for failing to comply with the sanitary measures decreed to combat the advance of the coronavirus, according to sources from the Corps on their social networks. Specifically, the agents deployed in the different controls imposed 136 penalties for not wearing a mask or doing it incorrectly and 24 for not respecting the curfew, set between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

They have also taken the minutes of 33 people for breaching the mobility restrictions between municipalities; to 22 for exceeding the number of non-living occupants in vehicles and to 37 for participating in meetings between people who do not live together.