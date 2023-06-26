Monday, June 26, 2023, 1:22 p.m.
The Murcia Local Police has opened an information file on the inspector who stopped Rocío Saiz’s concert last Saturday for showing her breasts during the LGTBIQ+ Pride celebration. “Everything that happened will be investigated and when the procedure is over we will see if it leads to a sanction or not,” police sources explained.
The same sources indicated that it was a “specific event that has not been totally correct, hence the opening of the file”, and added that “the Local Police of Murcia have always demonstrated their sensitivity towards the LGTBIQ+ Collective and we have never disturbed the rights of any group, because that is the first thing.
