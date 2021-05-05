The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the Councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca, presented this Wednesday the first three hybrid vehicles that are incorporated into the fleet of the Local Police and that will be destined to patrol work in the urban area and districts.

The three hybrid passenger cars are from the brand Toyota, Prius Plus model, and use the HSD hybrid system, each having two motors, a generator and a battery. They use the power of the internal combustion engine and rely on the energy of an electric motor, municipal sources reported in a statement.

The total cost of the three vehicles amounts to 132,980.16 euros and it includes the special equipment necessary for police work, emergency light and acoustic signaling, the transmission system and the complementary material for radio patrol vehicles.

Also, soon the Infante Barracks will have three charging points for electric vehicles, 7.2 kw. This action will be carried out thanks to the European project Urbact Innovator, an initiative that aims to implement innovation in the public sector in order to improve the functioning of the different municipal services.

The mayor explained that “the Local Police set as one of its main objectives the improvement in energy efficiency and the reduction of the environmental impact in the police fleet. In addition, the acquisition of these vehicles will make it easier for the police to serve the entire territory more effectively, which will result in increased levels of security and immediate attention throughout the municipality.

A fleet of 284 vehicles



Currently, the Local Police Corps has a total of 284 vehicles, of which nine of them are electric. Of these, two are bicycles, two mopeds and five motorcycles that are used in police activity, and that constitute an alternative for the mobility of agents in the municipal term.