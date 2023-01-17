Agents of the Murcia Local Police gave a talk to Erasmus students on Tuesday at the Espinardo Campus University Social Center in order to inform them about the rules of coexistence and civility.

The Murcia Local Police thus begins a round of five informative talks to explain to 200 young foreign students with Erasmus scholarships the mandatory rules in the city, providing information and recommendations to promote a better coexistence during their stay in the city.

A hundred students from North America and Asia attended the event on Tuesday, who received a talk from the sub-inspector José Martínez Marín on various areas closely linked to the development of their student activity and their life in the city of Murcia. which was also attended by the Councilor for Economic Management and Citizen Security, Enrique Lorca.

«It is essential that we transfer the responsibility they have to behave appropriately during their stay in our municipality. It is important that they know the legislation, the rules of coexistence and also that they perceive that Murcia is a safe city and that the Local Police is an ally that watches over their safety, “said Councilor Lorca.

«These students are ambassadors in their lands of everything they see here, that is why it is so important that we project the best image of Murcia, that they feel safe because it is a safe municipality and that they behave as they would if they were in their home countries. origin,” added the mayor.

The first talk was very well received and in it they were informed of the regulations on the use of scooters and VMP’s, consumption of alcohol and other drugs on public roads, advice and instructions on how to proceed in possible cases of sexual abuse or information to prevent thefts due to carelessness, regulations on noise on public roads and private homes and advice on road safety that can help them function in the city as one more citizen.

In addition, in order to bring the allied figure of the Murcia Local Police closer together, a group of Erasmus students will accompany the police crews on the night shift, in order to learn first-hand about police work and perceive the city from another perspective.