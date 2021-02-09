The Murcia Local Police officers who verified that the Salzillo restaurant was giving meals inside the premises, despite not being allowed, “did not see anyone they knew” among the people who ran away when they arrived. Because “They could not make any complaint afterwards», Indicated the Councilor for Citizen Security, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva.

Martínez-Oliva commented that this is stated in the report drawn up by the Chief Commissioner, José María Mainar, to respond to the request of the Socialist group in the Murcia City Council, whose spokesman, José Antonio Serrano, requested that the Local Police claim the recordings of the cameras of the nearby Post Office to “freeze” them and check who the diners were. The events occurred on January 29, at around 4:00 p.m., and the agents filed a complaint for administrative infraction against the restaurant for failing to comply with health regulations for the prevention of Covid.

The mayor of Citizen Security indicated that the Commissioner makes a presentation of the regulations in force that affect said request, and that, among other issues, he points out that they cannot request these recordings because “access by third parties to recorded images is limited to the investigation of criminal offenses, and not administrative as is this case “, according to the Data Protection law. Also, a judge should ask for it.

Martínez-Oliva recalled that since the measures for the prevention of the pandemic were launched, local agents, as of February 8, have made a total of 42,555 complaints, of which 627 have been raised in public establishments. “In no case, and in compliance with data protection regulations, have third party image recordings been requested,” said the councilor.