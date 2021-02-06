The Los Alcázares City Council has just presented the new dog attached to the canine unit, recently created, in the municipality of Alcazareño. The mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera, assured that in this way “we offer a new police service to all Alcazareños and Alcazareñas. It’s about another important advance in prevention and safety». The new member of the recent K9 canine unit is a one and a half year old German Shepherd breed. “Dog training is continuous and specific throughout his professional life,” said the Councilor for Security, Pedro José Sánchez.

The agent in charge of Megan -first member of the k9 canine unit- detailed the functions that this new Unit attached to the Local Police will develop in the municipality and which will be, among others: Search for narcotics to eradicate drug trafficking, especially in places public; compliance with regulations for companion animals, especially potentially dangerous dogs; patrols through the different areas of the municipality; location of homes that are used for the cultivation and storage of narcotic substances and accompaniment in preventive controls.

A campaign against occupations is underway



The Councilor for Security, Pedro José Sánchez, also announced the launch of a campaign against housing occupations to provide citizens with the necessary information on how to act in case of seeing situations of this type.

A few months ago a unit was set up to deal with cases of occupation of the town and coordinate actions aimed at protecting the homeowners, according to the responsible councilor. In addition, we continue to work according to the protocol approved in the first Local Security Board after the constitution of the current municipal government, ”explained Mario Cervera, mayor of Los Alcázares.