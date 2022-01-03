The Local Police of Lorca has uncovered a case of labor exploitation of undocumented immigrants when they discovered by chance, during an altercation in the street, that an agricultural company employed four undocumented foreigners in Spain as day laborers.

It happened on New Year’s Eve and a call alerted the agents of a discussion in the parking lot of a gas station that is used as a starting point for the transport of day laborers, Security Councilor José Luis Ruiz reported on Monday. Four immigrants of Arab origin accused the driver of a day laborer van of not paying their salary and when the agents arrived, the driver notified the company representatives, who went to the scene of the incident with the amount owed.

The Police requested the documentation from the day laborers and the employers and since none of them carried it, they transferred them to the National Police station, where it was found that the four young people were in an irregular situation in the country, for which they were detained. The Local Immigration Brigade investigates the employing company for an alleged crime against the rights of the workers and intervened the registration book and the alleged economic amount for the payment of the day laborers from their representatives.

Ruiz said that his department has increased the efforts to control crimes against workers’ rights with the aim of “ending possible situations of labor irregularity and guaranteeing the rights of all workers” in the municipality.