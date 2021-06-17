The agents performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation after finding her lying on the ground Two agents of the Local Police of Lorca, in a file image. / Jaime Insa / AGM

Lorca Local Police agents saved the life of a woman, who was found lying on the ground next to the roundabout in the San Fernando neighborhood, after having suffered a heart attack.

The events, which occurred on Sunday, were announced this Thursday by the Security Councilor, José Luis Ruiz, who reported that the policemen carried out the cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuver on the woman with the help of a defibrillator before the ambulance arrived. .

The emergency services confirmed that it was a heart attack. The doctor who treated the woman in the hospital told her relatives that the rapid intervention of the agents saved her life.