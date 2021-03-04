Alert about the presence of walkers, runners and cyclists who go to San Julián and urges to analyze the risk of pollution and dragging to the sea Land adjacent to the old Peñarroya warehouses. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / ANTONIO GIL JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Thursday, March 4, 2021, 02:11



Eight years after the Department of Environmental Discipline of the Cartagena City Council opened the first of six files for the accumulation of hazardous waste and debris in a plot adjacent to that of the old buildings of the Peñarroya and Metaleurop lead and silver foundation In Santa Lucia, the Local Police has given