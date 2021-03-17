Agents of the Cartagena Local Police they intervened in the afternoon of this Tuesday before an alleged case of gender violence. The events took place around 5.15 p.m. on Gisbert Street, where the 31-year-old alleged perpetrator was arrested, who, apparently, had a heated discussion with his partner, who had to escape from the scene of the facts and take refuge in a commercial establishment.

Once detained by the agents, the appropriate police procedures were instructed, according to municipal sources in a statement. On the other hand, around 2:30 p.m. the Local Police had to intervene in the Plaza Severo Ochoa to two women 43 and 34 years of age, who were carrying various products that, supposedly, they had stolen from a food establishment located on Juan Fernández Street. The products, valued at 48 euros, were seized after carrying out the proceedings.

Throughout the day last Tuesday, agents of the Traffic Judicial Police intervened to three drivers as alleged perpetrators of crimes against road safety. Specifically, a judicial breathalyzer and two positives for cocaine use.