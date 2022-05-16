MF CARTAGENA. Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:11



The Local Police of Cartagena begins today a special surveillance and control campaign on the possession and care of pets. The agents plan to carry out random controls in different parts of the municipality, which will extend from the center of the city to the neighborhoods and the councils. The objective is both preventive and repressive, to control the possible commission of infractions and draw the attention of those who do not comply with the recently approved regulations.

The agents commissioned to carry out this service will emphasize control in parks and recreation areas. They will force the collection of pet droppings by the owners and the correct use of the leash. They will also carry out pet identification tasks to check that they have the microchip required by law and that the information on the animals is up to date. They will also pay special attention to compliance with regulations regarding potentially dangerous animals.

With this campaign, the Local Police intends to guarantee compliance with the Protection and Ownership of Pets Ordinance. “Also make pet owners aware of the importance of caring for animals and keeping them in optimal hygienic and sanitary conditions,” said the Councilor for Public Roads and Citizen Security, Juan Pedro Torralba.

In this new ordinance, fines have been raised ranging from 100 euros, in light sanctions, to 1,500 for pet owners who defecate or urinate on public roads. The City Council has decided to toughen the fines that until now were rather anecdotal, in order to preserve the health, tranquility and security of citizens against the risks and inconveniences that may arise from pet ownership. Among them, they also include those of leaving traces of minor waters of the dogs on public roads.