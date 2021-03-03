The Local Police of Cartagena already has six new bikes to serve citizens. The Councilor for Public Roads, Juan Pedro Torralba, and the chief inspector, Pedro Moreno, presented the new media that the agents have and that are joining the Local Police Mobile Park from this Wednesday.

Thus, the Cartagena City Council has acquired six new motorcycles, BMW brand, which are incorporated into the traffic section and that will be used, mainly, to control parking, escort and traffic controls, according to municipal sources in a statement.

With these new vehicles, the number of motorcycle seats available to serve the people of Cartagena increases and will facilitate allocate four of the motorcycles that were already in service to the service of neighborhoods, with the aim of increasing surveillance and security in these areas. «Today we are giving out the new motorcycles of the Local Police. We renew the fleet and guarantee that our local police officers have vehicles in conditions to carry out their daily services, ”said Juan Pedro Torralba.

«We are very proud of the incorporation of the six new motorcycles that have been incorporated; the motorcyclist section is looking forward to patrolling with them in their services, since it is a qualitative leap for the Local Police, “said Inspector Pedro Moreno.

The six new motorcycles are included in the investment, close to half a million euros, made by the City Council for the renovation of the Mobile Park. A few weeks ago, two squad vans and six new patrol cars were unveiled. In addition, very soon, as the Councilor for Public Roads has advanced, four Ford Kuga SUVs will be put into operation to patrol in rural areas.