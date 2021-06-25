EP Murcia Friday 25 June 2021, 14:35

The Citizen Security area of ​​the Cartagena City Council, led by Councilor Juan Pedro Torralba, decided to bring forward to this weekend the

special summer device to reinforce control on the beaches Township.

Specifically, from this Friday until next Sunday a total of

87 Local Police officers will ensure security on the Cartagena coast, since the ordinary service will be reinforced with 26 more police officers.

As the councilor explained, “normally this device comes into operation on July 1, but this year we have chosen to advance it

due to the repeal of the rule that requires wearing masks outdoors».

In this sense, Torralba wanted to make it clear that it is an optional measure and that, as stated in the text, “it is only allowed to go without a mask when the safety distance is guaranteed and there are no crowds of people”, making special emphasis on the fact that «

we must always carry it with us in case it is necessary».