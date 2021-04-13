Last weekend agents of the Alhama Local Police Force intervened on several occasions for the alleged commission of various crimes against road safety. The first event took place on Friday afternoon, during a device of control of vehicles on an access road to the urban area.

When the agents requested documentation from the driver of a car, they verified that this person lacked a valid driving license, having lost all the points and not having taken the corresponding course for their recovery, for which said driver was arrested, as well as proceedings were carried out for the alleged commission of a crime for driving without the necessary license, a situation punishable by up to six months in jail.

The second event occurred on Saturday night, when the agents observed a zigzag vehicle anomalously along the road on which he was circulating, ordering his arrest.

After carrying out the breathalyzer test, the driver threw a rate of more than 0’80 milligrams in liter of exhaled air, exceeding three times the allowed rate, for which the agents were forced to practice their arrest for the alleged commission of a crime of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, punishable by up to six months in prison and up to four years of deprivation of the driving license.

The third event occurred on Sunday night. The agents were conducting a vehicle control, at which time the arrest of a passenger was ordered to check their documentation, and after speaking with the driver, a breathalyzer test was carried out and indicated a rate of about one milligram to liter of exhaled air, almost quadrupling the allowed rateAs a result, the agents were forced to carry out their arrest and to carry out proceedings for the alleged commission of a crime of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages.