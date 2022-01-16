Two agents in front of the marijuana plantation, in the La Concepción neighborhood of Cartagena. / the truth

The Cartagena Local Police arrested a man last night in the Concepción neighborhood, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health. The agents, who had come to the scene after receiving a notice of a possible case of domestic violence, found a marijuana plantation inside the house of one of the two involved.

It all happened around ten o’clock at night, when the local police station received a notice that two brothers were fighting in the middle of the street. Upon arrival at the scene, officers only found one of the men. The other had fled.

The municipal officials were interested in the man’s state of health and asked him where he lived. Upon entering the home, the policemen found the plantation, made up of a hundred specimens. Then, the man, whose identity did not transcend, was arrested.