The local newspaper anticipates that Mika Lehkosuo will be fired from the Norwegian club

Lehkosuo’s team is the last in Norway’s number one division.

Football coach Mika Lehkosuon, 50, the position of head coach of the Norwegian club Kongsvinger IL is at stake, says the local Kongsvinger newspaper.

“There are a lot of indications that Kongvinger coach Mika Lehkosuo will be fired,” Glåmdalen writes.

The Kongsvinger IL, coached by Lehkosuo, lost to top team Sogndal in the Norwegian Division 1 on Monday by a score of 2 to 5, and it was Kongsvinger’s fifth consecutive loss. The team coached by Lehkosuo has lost eleven matches this season, played four draws and won only three matches.

Kongsvinger is the last in the series. The last two teams will be relegated to the third league level. There are still twelve rounds left in the series.

Kongsvinger has a distance of just one point to the place of the preserver, and on the tail of the series there are six teams within five points.

In May 2019, Lehkosuo was fired from the position of HJK’s head coach. In December 2019, he became Kongsvinger’s head coach.

Helsingin Sanomat did not reach Mika Lehkosuoto to comment on the local newspaper’s news.